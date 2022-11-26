Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday detected and diffused two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said. The IEDs - one was a timer device and the other a sticky bomb - were detected in Frisal Yaripora area of the South Kashmir district, they said.

"Kulgam Police along with 1 RR Army averted a Major tragedy by detecting & subsequently diffusing 02 IEDs (01 Timer & other Sticky) planted by Terrorists in Frisal area of Kulgam District. Area has been cordoned off and searches going on" the police said in a tweet.