Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday claimed to have recovered material used to make Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from the forest area of Buchoo village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said.

"Security forces have recovered Improvised Explosive Device material in Buchoo area of Tral. A tin container filled with urea and a loose wire was found there and it seems an IED was being made there," a senior police official said.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.