Jammu: Indian Air Force personnel rescued two persons trapped in flash-floods in river Ujh in Kathua district on Monday evening, officials said. After getting information that two persons along with dozen of animals were trapped in the river, the army and district administration launched a rescue operation, they said.

The administration called for IAF choppers, who speedily launched a rescue operation, they said. However, the animals were washed away in the flash-floods, they said. (PTI)