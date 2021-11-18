Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Thursday prevented a protest march of People's Democratic Party (PDP) expressing solidarity with the bereaved families who had sought a proper funeral for their loved ones killed in Hyderpora gunfight.

Several leaders of the PDP were detained ahead of the proposed protest march, and the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been placed under house arrest.

"We had planned protest march today to demand justice for the civilians killed during Hyderpora encounter. But the authorities didn't allow it. They sealed our office and all roads leading to it," PDP leader Muhammad Yasin Bhat said.

"Our several leaders too have been detained. Our president Mehbooba Mufti is also under house arrest," he added.

Earlier, the police have removed the protesting families under the cover of darkness during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday from the Press Enclave in the City.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Hyderpora gunfight.

On Monday night, four people were killed by the security forces during a gunfight at Srinagar's Hyderpora area. Police claimed that a foreign militant, his aide, a militant associate along a civilian were killed during the operation. The families of the three killed in the shootout have rubbished the police claims and sought justice.

