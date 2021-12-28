Srinagar (J&K): Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday claimed that the building owner Muhammad Altaf Bhat was used as a human shield by the foreign militant and was killed in crossfire during the Hyderpora gunfight. The building where the controversial gun battle took place was used as a hideout by the foreign militant who was killed there on November 15.

According to the police, the foreign militant – identified as Saqlain alias Bilal Bhai – worked closely with Amir Magray, one of the killed youth in the gunfight. The Hyderpora gunfight was one of the most controversial operations by security forces this year. The gunfight drew massive outrage in which the role of security forces was questioned by all quarters.

On November 15, the gunfight ended with the killing of four people, including Muhammad Altaf Bhat, the building owner, Dr Mudasir Gul, who had rented space in the building and Amir Magray, Mudasir’s office boy. The families of the three slain claimed that they were used as “human shields” and killed in cold blood despite no links with militants. The Hyderpora incident was widely condemned by political parties in the region and international rights bodies.

Following the backlash, the Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the killings. The SIT, in a presser here at Srinagar on Tuesday, refuted the claims that Bhat and Dr Gul were used as a “human shield” by the police and armed forces but accused the foreign militant of killing Dr Gul.

“Our investigation revealed that Altaf was made a human shield by the foreign militant and he was killed in a crossfire,” DIG Sujit Kumar Singh, who heads the SIT, said while addressing a press conference in Srinagar.

Hyderpora gunfight was conducted jointly by the 2 RR of the Indian Army, Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K Police and the QRT of CRPF.

Singh said both Dr Gul and Bhat claimed they were sure that no one was present inside the premises.

"They did not ask for any help from the security forces and also didn't ask for any bulletproof cover or security cover. They were sure that no one was inside the building so they went inside,” he said.

The families of all the three killed during the gunfight had demanded the return of their bodies, which the police had buried in North Kashmir. After a few days, the bodies of Dr Gul and Bhat were returned to their families after exhumation except Magray, whose family also maintains that he is innocent.

The police, however, shared a detailed presentation, laying out a sequence of events, which includes CCTV footage, Call Detail Record (CDR) indicating that Magray had developed links to militancy and aided Bilal Bhai in an attack at Jamalatta area on November 14, a day before Hyderpora gunfight.

Eye-witnesses from the police investigation, Singh said, confirmed during the investigation that one of those killed was a foreign militant who regularly visited the building owned by Bhat. The SIT incharge, however, said that the investigation in the incident is undergoing and it is yet to be concluded whether Dr Gul was a militant associate.

“Dr Gul's body was found in the attic of the building with bullet injuries from a 9 mm pistol. The security forces did not engage in firing there and it is clear that he was shot at by the militants hiding there,” Sujit said.

He further said that they carried out extensive questioning of witnesses in Srinagar as well as Bandipora, where Magray was a frequent visitor, something that also raised suspicion of his involvement. The police also questioned people from Darul Uloom Raheemiya, a religious seminary, in which Magray was enrolled.

“He did not receive his degree and had left the school in 2018 following which he began working in Srinagar," Sujit said.

Meanwhile, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), which had also called for a probe in the incident, termed the police’s press briefing as “only a repetition of the old story”.

“It does not even, slightly give any objective picture of this shocking incident. There is a strong public perception that the civilians killed in the incident were made human shields by the security forces and the latest statement of the police seems to be a concocted cover-up story. it will not suffice the legitimate concerns of the people at large and family of the slain victims,” PAGD spokesperson M Y Tarigami said.

PAGD added that the amalgam firmly believes that nothing short of a “credible judicial probe” will clear the doubts. The administration must, without any further delay, order a time-bound judicial probe, Tarigami added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department, meanwhile, said that it has received the inquiry report regarding the Hyderpora gunfight and the same has been sent to the concerned Judicial magistrate.

In a statement, the department said that the district magistrate has been advised to send the report to the judicial magistrate under section 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, as mandated under the law.

“The inquiry report has been received by the Government and the District Magistrate has been advised to send the report to the Judicial Magistrate having jurisdiction under section 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, as mandated under law,” the statement read.