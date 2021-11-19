Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Days after being killed in the Hyderpora gunfight, the bodies of building owner Muhammad Altaf Bhat of Barzulla and Dr Mudasir Gul of Rawalpora area in Srinagar were exhumed from a graveyard in Handwara on Thursday and handed over to their respective families for the last rites.

This comes after hectic deliberations and the resentment shown by families of the slain, mainstream leaders and civil activists.

“In presence of the police and other officials from the administration, the bodies of Altaf and Dr Mudasir were exhumed from a graveyard at Handwara amid tight security cover,” a police source said, adding, "the exhumation took place at around 5:30 pm following which bodies of were shifted to Srinagar and were handed over to their families after completing all legal formalities."

Heartbreaking scenes were witnessed at the residences of both the slain youth as soon as the bodies arrived.

A pall of gloom descended on the families afresh with children of Bhat crying in pain and grief after seeing their father one last time. Similar scenes were witnessed at the house of Dr Mudasir.

Bhat was buried at his ancestral graveyard at Barzulla while Gul was buried at a graveyard at Parraypora.

On Tuesday, Police claimed to have killed a foreign militant Haider along with his local aide Amir Magray, civilian Muhammad Altaf Bhat and militant associate Dr Mudasir Gul during the Hyderpora gunfight. IGP Kashmir also admitted that Bhat was killed in the crossfire.

However, all four were buried in north Kashmir's Handwara area.