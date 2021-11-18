Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir police, in a surprising move, on Wednesday night detained several protestors from Srinagar's press colony. The protesters, including the family members of the youth killed during the Hyderpora gunfight, were camping at the site for the last 12 hours while demanding mortal remains and justice for the slain civilians.

"Close to midnight, a police team from Kothibagh police station arrived at the protest site. And, suddenly electricity was snapped in the area. Following which the peaceful protestors were manhandled and bundled into a police vehicle," an eye-witness said.

He further said, "Police personnel were masked and dragged protestors, including women, into the vehicles. Some people were beaten too. The action comes moments after assurance was given by police authorities that the "bodies of the slain youth will be returned on Friday."

"Superintendent of Police (East) Tanushree came. She claimed that she has been sent here by Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar. She assured us that the bodies will be returned on Friday and all we have to do is end the protest. I told her that you had assured us twice before that you would return the body and when we went to collect, you dragged us out," Dr Haneef Bhat, brother of slain youth Muhammad Altaf Bhat said.

"I told her to give us in writing that bodies will be handed over or speak on the record before media. If they are serious about it and if they are not the protest will continue till we are alive," he added.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri politicians have also condemned the police's late-night action.

Former J&K CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, "Instead of handing over mortal remains of the innocent civilians, police have arrested the family members for demanding the bodies of their loved ones."

"Unbelievably ruthless and insensitive. The least they can do is return the mortal remains immediately," she added.

While People's Conference President, Sajad Lone, said, "What on earth has happened to the administration. Why can’t they present a human face? Why are they so intent on presenting a very inhuman and ugly face?"

Police, however, claims the action needed to be taken given the law and order situation arising from the protest despite assurance.

"There was an apprehension of law and order situation due to protests in the area. We had assured them that the bodies will be returned but they were adamant to continue the protest," a senior police official said, adding, "as of now all the protestors detained have been released and are at their respective residences."

On Tuesday, Police have claimed to have killed a foreign militant Haider along with his local aide Amir Magray, civilian Muhammad Altaf Bhat and militant associate Dr Mudasir Gul during the Hyderpora gunfight. IGP Kashmir also admitted that Bhat was killed in the crossfire. However, all four were buried in north Kashmir's Handwara area.