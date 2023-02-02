Anantnag (J&K): Continuing its anti-encroachment drive in Kashmir, authorities on Thursday demolished a shopping complex of senior Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir allegedly built on state land at Mehandi kadal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials. The authorities also sealed many shops on the occasion.

As per officials, a team of officials part of the anti-encroachment turned up to the spot early today morning along with a bulldozer. Later, the three-storey shopping complex was demolished with the dozer by the authorities. A video of the drive is also being widely shared. In the video, the bulldozer can be seen bringing down the concrete shopping complex.

The anti-encroachment drive was launched by a joint team of officers from the Municipal Council Anantnag and Finance Department on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Basharat Qayyum. The Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir and his brother Qazi Shibli have been serving jail sentences for the past several years.

On Tuesday, the illegal structures of ex-minister and former state Congress chief Peerzada Mohammad Syeed, the family of former minister Syed Farooq Andrabi, and heirs of former chief minister Syed Mir Qasim too were demolished. A 'kanal' of Kahcharie (state) land under Congress leader Sayeed's occupation was retrieved at Ara Khoshipora.

It is said that Andrabi's family had encroached upon two 'kanals' and seven 'marlas of land by way of orchards at Shistergam. The revenue department also demolished the outer wall of an orchard land belonging to the family to a deputy inspector general of police-rank official at Mattan area of Anantnag, the officials said. They said the land measuring about half a 'kanal' was "illegally" occupied by the family.

Authorities in Kashmir have launched a massive anti-encroachment drive. As of Thursday, illegal structures were razed to recover over 500 'kanals' of land from influential people including former ministers and kin of an ex-chief minister.