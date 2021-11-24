Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Following the arrest of Kashmir’s leading human rights activist Khurram Parvez, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) issued a statement over his arrest.

In the statement, APHC said that the arrest of Mr Parvez, Kashmir’s well Known and respected human rights activist has caused great concern among the people. It also asked the authorities to stop its policy of repression on citizens of Kashmir and release Khuram Parvez immediately.

The 44-year old rights activist, Khurram Parvez was arrested by NIA on Monday after the agency raided his residence in Sonwar in Srinagar and his office in Amirakadal in the city.

His arrest has also evoked global condemnation with voices growing shriller for his release. The Rafto Foundation, a body working for the global promotion of human rights, in a statement, appealed to India to “immediately release Khurram Parvez.

Geneva-based World Organisation Against Torture also called for Parvez’s immediate release, saying that they were “deeply concerned about the high risk of torture while in custody.”

Khurram, who is the recipient of the Rafto Foundation Award in 2017, is the coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society and Chairman of the Board of Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD).

Earlier, the agency had claimed in its previous statements that many organizations and individuals in the valley were receiving donations from unknown sources which were later being used for military activities.

Interestingly, last year also the agency had raided several places in the valley and seized bank details and other documents of Khurram for investigation.

