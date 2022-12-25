Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): The Kashmir Police along with the Army recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the general area of Hathlanga Sector of Uri in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, Colonel Manish Punj of the Rashtriya Rifles said on Sunday. The artillery which has been seized includes eight AKS 74 rifles with 24 magazines, 560 live rifle rounds, 12 Chinese pistols with 24 magazines, 224 live pistols rounds, 14 Pakistan and Chinese grenades along with 81 balloons having Pakistan flag, the Colonel informed.