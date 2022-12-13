Jammu : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday took a dig at those raising questions on merit-based recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir and sought to know "how the family members of terrorists got government jobs in the past".

"Nearly 30,000 jobs have been provided to the youths in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two years. When selections came under question, it was probed by the country's premier investigating agency. I want to assure people that no culprit involved in it will be spared," he said at a function here.

Also Read-'Just another surveillance tactic': Mehbooba Mufti on Center's Unique Family ID move

To a question about family identification number and criticism from political parties, he said, "Nobody should have wrong ideas about the Parivaar Pehchaan Patra. It will be prepared with the consent of the families." It will help people in getting benefits of social welfare schemes in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said. "There is also one more question hanging thick over government jobs. Those, raking this issue should ponder over how the family members of terrorists are in government services," Sinha said, and alleged that terrorists have their kin in government services in Jammu and Kashmir.

"These people must remember that governance should be for the common man and not for the select few. We need to ask how families of terrorists were recruited in the government services earlier. How secessionists were given jobs earlier. Those responsible for such heinous acts must introspect before raising questions on transparent and merit-based recruitment happening now," he added.

About the family identification number, the LG said once the data is prepared it will be stored. It will include the dates of birth, death and marriage and will assist people in getting benefits of social welfare schemes. It will bring transparency, he added.

About the threat to Kashmiri Pandit employees in the Valley, the LG claimed that nobody can say the administration does not want to talk to them. Whenever they sought time, it was given to them. He claimed that as far as issues of their promotions and security are concerned, all have been addressed. "My gates are open for talks with anyone in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"Article 370 gave secessionism, terrorism, nepotism and large-scale corruption to Jammu and Kashmir. It denied due rights to our brothers and sisters and was used by Pakistan to spread terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered in a new era of peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating the provisions of Article 370," the Lt Governor said.

LG said the people of Jammu and Kashmir always wanted peace, but Pakistan provoked terrorism and its sympathisers tried to destroy this paradise on earth. However, the situation has changed. The paradise on earth is now achieving new heights of development and there is greater ease of living in the lives of citizens. (PTI)