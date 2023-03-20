Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the civil administration on Monday attached the residential houses of two arrested alleged militant associates in north Kashmir's Bandipora district under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), officials said. A police spokesman said that Police in Bandipora in presence of Executive Magistrate attached the double storied residential houses of Abdul Majeed Reshi father of accused Aijaz Ahmad Reshi alias Doctor at Gundpora Rampura and Mohammad Jamal Malik father of accused Maqsood Ahmad Malik resident of Chitteybandey jurisdiction of Police Station Aragam Bandipora, under section 25 UAP Act.

As per the police spokesman, both the accused persons were terrorist associates and stand already arrested. Accordingly, process for attachment of property belonging to the above accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated u/s 25 of UA(P) Act by the order of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir vide order No. DIVCOM- ‘K’/Rtn/05/2023 dated 10-02-2023, the spokesman said.

He said that the attachment of the houses is part of the “crackdown on harbouring terrorists and providing logistic support to them”. According to the notice, the owners of these houses have been restrained to transfer, lease out, dispose-off, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of designated authority.

Any violation will attract penal provision of law, the police spokesman said. The attachment of the two houses in north Kashmir comes on a day when the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir police conducted searches at the house of a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander in Pulwama down south.

As per a SIU spokesman, the searches were conducted on the house of Abdul Aziz Dar, son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar in Kakapora in Sithargund. Aziz's son, Riyaz Ahmed, is an active militant of Lashkar-e-Taiba who joined the militant group eight years back and is one of the oldest surviving militants in the group.