Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday attached a house with the owner accused of harbouring militants in south Kashmir's Shopian district, police said. According to reliable sources, the police attached the house in the Hushangpora Nagbal area of Shopain. It is learnt that a police team arrived in the area and affixed a notice on the main gate of the house.

According to the notice, the building has been used for “anti-national activities”. A case has already been registered in this regard. It is significant to mention here that in August 2022, three local militants were killed in an encounter between armed forces personnel and militants near this attached house in the Hushangpora Imam Sahib area.

The attachment of the house comes two days after the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday attached several properties of the banned socio-political organisation Jamaat-e-Islami after it raided several places in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir. Several immovable properties belonging to banned Jamaat-e-Islami were attached at Sirhama village of Bijbehara during the raids, according to sources.

A notice was affixed during the SIA raids in Marhama and the property consisting a two-storeyed house of seven marlas of land was attached. Similarly, the SIA team attached to a case under investigation seized 56 kanals of agricultural land in Aroni, Bijbahara, registered in the name of Darsgah Islami Arwani. It may be recalled that Jamaat-e-Islami was banned in 2017, along with Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).