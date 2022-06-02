New Delhi: Shocked over the unabated targeted killing of civilians in Jammu & Kashmir, two separate high-level back-to-back meetings took place at the Union Home Ministry to review the situation. In the first meeting, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and RAW chief Samant Goel briefed Home Minister Amit Shah on the present situation in J&K. It is believed that Shah during the meeting asked both Doval and Goel to ensure that peace prevails in J&K.

The ongoing killing of civilians also came up during the meeting, a government official privy to the meeting said. In the second meeting, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla took stock of the present situation of J&K following the ongoing targeted killing of civilians by terrorists. The said meeting was attended by DG BSF Pankaj Singh, CRPF and NIA DG Singh Kuldiep Singh, other officials from the Union Home Ministry as well as intelligence agencies from J&K.

Today's meeting took place a day before Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a security meeting with Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, Director General Dilbag Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Manoj Pandey, Chief Secretary of J&K. "The Home Ministry is concerned over the killing of civilians in J&K and that's why the meeting will mainly discuss the present situation of J&K," said a Home Ministry spokesperson to ETV Bharat.

Earlier on May 17, Home Minister Shah held a similar security review meeting with the representatives of J&K and central intelligence agencies. The previous meeting, although, emphasized the security and other logistic aspects of Amarnath Yatra, "the prevailing situation of J&K also came up during the meeting."

Also Read: Home ministry grants security clearance to Jet Airways