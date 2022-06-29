New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has arranged full security bandobast for the much-expected Amarnath Yatra starting from Thursday. The annual pilgrimage which is taking place after a gap of two years is expected to witness a footfall of around eight lakh devotees.

"All the security personnel who have been deployed to ensure security during the Amarnath Yatra have undergone one to two weeks pre-induction training program," said a senior CRPF official to ETV Bharat here on Wednesday. According to the official, the security personnel during their training program have been taught lessons like how to deal with the pilgrims, apart from providing all other assistance.

"In fact, all the security forces deployed for the Amarnath Yatra have been well trained. They were trained how to deal with sticky bombs as well," the official said.

At least 300 companies of central armed police forces have been deployed for the 43-days long Amarnath Yatra. "As the threat from anti-nationals looms large over the Yatra, we have made all security arrangements," the official said.

Meanwhile, CRPF has neutralized as many as 121 terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir since January till date out of which 34 were foreign terrorists. "During the last one week, five terrorists of different militant groups have been neutralized in different places of J&K and the total number of terrorists killed by security forces in June was 30," another CRPF official said.

Admitting that terrorist members of Pakistan-based organizations are active in different places of the union territory, the official said that 16 terrorists of Hizbul Mujahedeen (HM), 68 active terrorists of Lashkar e Toiba (LeT), 29 terrorists of Jaish e Mohammad (JeM), one terrorist of IS/JK and seven unidentified have been neutralized by the CRPF this year.