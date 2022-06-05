Srinagar: Security forces have arrested one terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen from Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials on Sunday, police, CRPF and Army arrested one Talib Hussain, resident of Rashgwari, Tehsil Nagseni in Kishtwar.

"Talib Hussain joined terrorist ranks of HM outfit in the year 2016 and remained active along with other militants of Kishtwar and was instrumental in reviving of militancy by way of recruiting youths in militancy," they said. Following inputs, a joint operation group consisting members of Jammu and Kashmir Police and 17 RR captured him from his hideout in Kishtwar heights. An FIR has been registered in the case under relevant sections at Kishtwar Police Station.

Police said later, due to some squabble with other HM militants, he left the outfit and remained at large. "Kishtwar Police worked meticulously on the leads obtained about his whereabouts and preempted his move to affect the revival of militancy in the area but got arrested after dodging the police and other security agencies for a long time," they added.

The hardened operative was known for constantly changing identities and appearances to outmaneuver the forces. He was learnt to have left the main fold of the Hizb-ul Mujahideen recently due to disputes with other members.

