Militant hideout busted in Baramulla, blankets, other logistics recovered
Published on: 4 hours ago
Baramulla: Security forces on Tuesday busted a militant hideout in Galibal area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district. Official sources said that on a tip-off a joint team of police and army busted the hideout in Galibal. During the searches, blankets and other logistics were recovered from the hideout.
