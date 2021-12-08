Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Chinar Corps of the Indian army in collaboration with the Air Force and the Navy conducted a helicopter-borne training and validation exercise in the higher reaches of Kashmir Valley on Tuesday, the army spokesperson said.

The exercise was planned to validate the joint capability to insert the task force tactically behind enemy lines in an intense air defence and electronic warfare operating environment.

Army conducts heliborne exercise in higher reaches of Kashmir

The successful conduct of the mission validated the true spirit of jointness achieved in planning, utilisation of resources and accomplishment of laid down mission objectives as a true reflection of the tri-service ethos of the Indian Armed forces, it further added.

The heli dropped task force operates in the snow-clad regions at heights of over 9000 feet and included troops from Infantry, the Special Forces and the MARCOS from the Indian Navy.

It also included full transportation and armed helicopters from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force including the Apache attack helicopters. Aspects related to electronic warfare were also validated, he said adding that the exercise also showcased the capability of the Chinar Corps and the Indian Army to carry out successful operations in high altitude areas, incorporating all facets of the contemporary and modern battlefield in synergy with the Indian Air Force & Indian Navy.

