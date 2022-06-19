Poonch: A 45-year-old truck driver was killed and several shops were damaged following a landslide triggered by heavy rains in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. Tariq Ahmad Khan was driving out his parked truck when the landslide struck Mandi-Poonch road near Sakloo village, they said. ''The rescuers immediately swung into action and pulled out the driver from the damaged vehicle in a critical condition. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries' officials said. According to officials 'five shops were damaged in the incident. Road clearance operation is going on.' (With agency inputs)