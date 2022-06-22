Srinagar: The authorities sounded a flood alert in Kashmir on Wednesday following incessant rainfall during the last 24 hours triggering a rise in the rivers and streams in J&K. A weather improvement is expected starting in the late afternoon, according to the Meteorological (MeT) department.

“Weather will improve significantly from today (Wednesday) afternoon and there is no likelihood of any major rainfall during the next 7 days in J&K,” an official of the MeT department said. As soon as the water level at Sangam in the Anantnag district exceeded the 18-foot threshold, the flood and irrigation department issued a flood alarm for the Jhelum River.

As higher elevations are threatened by flash floods and mudslides, low-lying districts of Srinagar city and other portions of the Valley are experiencing waterlogging. The lowest temperatures in Srinagar were 11, Pahalgam 6, and Gulmarg 3.2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures were 5.6 in Drass Town in Ladakh, 9.6 in Leh, and 11.4 in Kargil. The minimum temperature was 18.7 in Jammu, 17.7 in Katra, 11.1 in Batote, 11.6 in Banihal, and 11.8 in Bhaderwah.

The Jhelum reached the flood-danger mark of 21-ft near Sangam in south Kashmir at 2 pm on Tuesday. The rise in water level continued elsewhere also with the Jhelum level nearing the flood alarm mark in Srinagar. The water level in Wullar Lake was 1575.91m, increased by 0.4 notches in the last 2 hours, against the flood deceleration mark of 1578 at 2:00 p.m.

An official of Irrigation and Flood Control Kashmir said that Jhelum was flowing at 21-ft, the level when flood is declared at Sangam. The river was flowing at 15.47-ft at Ram Munshibagh, 1.43-ft below the alarm level of 16-ft and 2.43-ft below flood level of 18-ft. Subsequently, the downstream gauge at Ram Munshibagh is expected to rise, he added.

At Asham in Bandipora district, the official said, the Jhelum level was at 7.76-ft against 14-ft mark when flood is sounded in north Kashmir. “The inhabitants residing along the River Jhelum in South and Central Kashmir are requested to remain vigilant,” he said. While Jhelum was flowing at its lowest ebb in several years until recently, rains in the last few days brought a considerable rise in the water level.

For the last several days, rainy weather and light snowfall continued across Jammu and Kashmir in the plains as well as upper areas of the region, causing a significant dip in the temperature and triggering flash floods and landslides that blocked the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway with hundreds of vehicles stranded, and prompted authorities to shut schools in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

Meanwhile, incessant rains in the lower areas including Rezan, Gagangir and Gund have continued unabated for the last five days, causing floods in many areas. Schools in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir have been closed as a precautionary measure. Mughal Road and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway have also been closed for traffic in view of continuous rainfall and landslides.

A non-fatal incident of house collapse was also reported from Ramban district, while five people trapped in flash floods in river Ans in Reasi district were rescued by the police, officials said. The Doda district administration has declared a high alert in several areas in the mountainous district. "The decision was taken in view of heavy rainfall resulting in flash floods and mudslides beside there was warning related to adverse weather with an indication of another spell of heavy rainfall during the day today which may lead to landslides and shooting stones," said ADC Bhadarwah Dil Mir Choudhary.