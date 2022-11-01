Anantnag (J&K ): A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in the Simthan Bijbhera area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. "Encounter has started at Semthan #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," a police spokesman said.

According to local inputs, the firefight raged soon after a joint team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area following a tip-off about the presence of militants. As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them triggering a gunfight. The number of trapped militants was not immediately known.