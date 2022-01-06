Budgam (J&K): A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants on Thursday at Zaloosa village of Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.

"Based on the credible inputs, a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area. When the team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened indiscriminate firing, triggering off a gunfight," a senior police official said.

He further said, "the exchange of fire between militants and security forces is currently underway. As per sources, two militants are hiding in the area."

Pertinently, during the first week of 2022, five militants have been killed during gunfights at Pulwama and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir, besides two have been killed in the capital city Srinagar. Also, two infiltrators have been killed in Kupwara and Jammu.

