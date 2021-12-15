Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): A local Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an overnight encounter between the militants and security forces at the Usgam Pathri area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the sources, the slain militant has been identified as Feroz Ahmad, a resident of Heff Shopian. He had joined the militant ranks in 2017 and was active since then.

According to the police at around midnight, a gunfight between militants and security forces started at Usgam Pathri area of Pulwama's Rajpora village.

Based on the specific inputs regarding the presence of militants, a joint team of Police, 44 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area. As soon as the team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering the gunfight, he added.

Interestingly, the gunfight broke out around 30 km from Zewan area, where three police personnel were killed and 11 others were injured after militants opened fire indiscriminately on a bus they were travelling.

