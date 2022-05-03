Srinagar: A live round of Insas rifle was recovered from a Gujarati tourist during a screening at X-ray Booth No. 5 at Drop Gate of Srinagar International Airport from a passenger named Shailesh Kumar Pandya, who hid it in his bag. The tourist has been handed over to Hammaha Police Station for further investigation.

According to the details, Shailesh Kumar Pandya, son of Gajanand resident of Nawagam-2, Panch Mahal, Gujarat was going to Mumbai from Srinagar via Go First Flight G8-386. During the interrogation, the accused claimed that he had found the live round at the famous tourist spot Gulmarg. Confirming the incident, an official said that the tourist has been handed over to the Humhama police station for further investigation.