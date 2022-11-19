J&K: Grenade found in Baramulla
Published on: 12 hours ago
Updated on: 10 hours ago
Updated on: 10 hours ago
Srinagar: A live grenade was found in North Kashmir's Baramulla district following which a bomb disposal squad was called in. An official said that a live grenade was found in Azadgunj area of Baramulla on Saturday evening.
He said that the bomb disposal squad was called in and efforts were made to defuse the grenade. He said that further investigation has been taken up.
