Srinagar: A civilian was injured after unidentified persons suspected to be militants hurled a grenade at CRPF Bunker near Hawal Chowk in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Sunday evening. Police said in a tweet that militants lobbed grenades toward the CRPF Bunker of 28 BN near Hawal Chowk. However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside.

In this incident one civilian, Sameer Ahmed Malla son of Manzoor Ahmed Malla, a resident of Habak, received a minor splinter injury, he was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, the officer added. Police said the area had been cordoned off to arrest the attackers.