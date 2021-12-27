Srinagar (J&K): Suspected militants on Monday hurled a grenade towards security forces at the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

"Suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards security forces at Arwani area of Bijebhera. No loss of life or injury has been reported so far," a senior police officer said.

He further said, "the attackers have managed to flee from the spot but searches have been launched to nab them. The area has also been cordoned off."

Security forces on Saturday neutralized four militants in the valley in a span of 12 hours, two each in Pulwama and Shopian districts.

One militant affiliated with the banned terror outfit Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) was killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in the Srigufwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Sunday.

