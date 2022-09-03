Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) : Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban police have recovered two grenades from Jabbar forests of the Gool area in the Ind (Gool) blast case on the disclosure of the main conspirator of the case namely Shoket Ali Laiwal.

According to police, the grenades were concealed in Jabbar forests with the intention of being used on security forces in near future. Shoket Ali Laiwal was arrested a few days back in the case and was subjected to sustained questioning during which he confessed to being part of the conspiracy behind lobbying of explosives on security forces and disclosed that he had hidden two more live grenades in the Jabbar forest of Gool area, police said.

Immediately, a special team was rushed to the spot alongwith main conspirator Shoket Ali Laiwal for disclosing the exact location and the two live grenades were recovered from the spot in the presence of SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma IPS, SDPO Gool Nihar Ranjan, Naib Tehsildar Gool Nazir and other officers of police station Gool.

Also Read--J&K grenade attack case: Main conspirator arrested, two grenades seized

On August 2, 2022, some unidentified person(s) hurled an explosive at Police Post Ind under the jurisdiction of Police Station Gool. On this, a case was registered in Police Station Gool and an investigation was taken up. (ANI)