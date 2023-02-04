Budgam: The country has been achieving global success because of its dedication, motivation, and determination, while the government also claimed that sports have played a major role in the youth's development which has ultimately led to the country's success. Here, a group of motivated teenagers has marked a new landmark where they practice martial arts in the snow.

All game activities have been halted in Jammu and Kashmir due to snowfall but nature could not stop a group of girls from far-flung areas of Budgam District as they started learning Martial art even during this harsh winter, these girls practice without wearing shoes. These girls have great enthusiasm toward martial arts and have decided to learn Martial snow art. Martial art is widely famous across the Kashmir valley and a large number of Kashmiri youths participated in this game.

Sujat, who trains all these girls is very happy with the girls' dedication to the game even in the harsh winter. He said that practicing in barefooted in snow is a huge thing but we will not stop because they want to take the children forward till international platforms like the Olympics,

"It snowed heavily yesterday but several girls called me up and said they want to practice even in snow. They said they don't want to lag behind. We have to take our children to international platforms & Olympics. I request LG for facilities for them. Even in this harsh winter, these girls practice without weaning shoes on snow and learn the game from expert coaches." said coach Sujat.

One of the girls, Shafiya Wani said, “It feels very nice to be able to learn something new. We want to win medals for our Kashmir and make our parents proud. Our coach is also very supportive of us, and even when there is no indoor practice facility in the area, the coach trains us on the grounds. We want to represent India and we also want to bag many medals for the country. Our dedication will make India proud and we also want to prove that Girls can do everything that a boy can do."

These girls have no facilities in this area where they can have regular practice. Usually, they have to travel for several kilometers for practice. But traveling is not possible due to snow, hence if they are unable to go for a long way, they have decided to call the coach nearby the college ground. The girls gather there to start martial arts practice on the snow.

"We gather here and practice taekwondo. No matter what it is, whether it is rain or snow, we will not stop because we want to take our country further. We don't have any indoor facilities so we were practicing in the snow. I request all girls and boys of Kashmir to involve in sports activities," said another player Aisha Zahoor."

The coach teaches them about martial arts and these girls learn this game despite the snow. The parents of these girls are proud of them. It is these girls' dream to reach national and international championships and to get medals for the country in the field of Martial Arts.