Srinagar (J&K): Ghulam Nabi Azad, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and senior Congress leader, will be conferred with India's third-highest civilian award — the Padma Bhushan — on Republic Day. He will be awarded for his contribution to "public affairs" and is among the 17 people who have been honoured with the Padma Bhushan.

Azad, a former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, hails from Bhalessa village of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. Interestingly, Azad is being honoured with the Central award when Congress is dealing with leadership issues. Azad has been among the party veterans demanding permanent accountable leadership and major organisational changes in the party setup.

The Congress party is witnessing an exodus since Jyotiraditya Scindia and his 22 loyalists said goodbye. Recently, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Jitin Prasada and RPN Singh left the party high and dry but Azad has put at rest all speculation about his exit. He calls himself a "24-Carat Congressman".

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders and fellow politicians jumped to congratulate Azad. While congratulating Azad, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "It is good to be recognized for one's public service even by a government of the other side."

"Warm congratulations to Shri @ghulamnazad on his Padma Bhushan. It is good to be recognized for one's public service even by a government of the other side," he tweeted.

Tharoor has quoted his old tweet in which he had claimed that "Azad is the only Congressman who has reduced the PM to tears." "Called on Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, my good friend and senior colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad, on the eve of his formal retirement from RS. The only Congressman who has reduced the PM to tears! Thanked him for his 44 years of service to the nation. Hope he will return," Tharoor had tweeted.

Former MLA from Reasi and senior Pradesh Congress leader Jugal Kishore Sharma tweeted: "My heartiest congratulations to Jenab @ghulamnazad on being conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan. Sir, you are indeed a huge source of inspiration to the leaders of the country. I feel proud and honoured to work under your leadership. Jai Hind!"

Meanwhile, the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha too has congratulated all recipients of central awards on the eve of India's 73rd Republic Day.

Heartiest congratulations to Padma Awardees Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad (Padma Bhushan), Shri Vishwamurti Shastri (Padma Shri) and Shri Faisal Ali Dar (Padma Shri), for their valuable contributions in the field of Public Affairs, Literature & Education and Sports, he tweeted.

