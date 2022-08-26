Srinagar: Hours after Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party following a four-decade-long stint, his loyalist and former Congress MLA Muhammad Amin Bhat resigned from Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee in Srinagar on Friday.

Bhat said he has resigned from the party and welcomed the resignation of Azad from Congress. Bhat and dozens of other Congress legislators have been close loyalists of Azad for decades. Many other Azad loyalists are yet tight-lipped and are expected to wait for the next move from the veteran leader.

In Kashmir, meanwhile, the Congress office wore a deserted look, with newly appointed JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani recently facing heat from within the party. According to sources, a few top leaders of J&K Congress, who have so far have remained opposed to the decision of Wani's appointment, are awaiting a suitable moment to exit the party. At least five Congress leaders from the Union Territory, including Amin Bhat, G M Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid had openly displayed resentment after Wani's appointment.