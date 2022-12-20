Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday attached properties of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) organisation in Jammu & Kashmir including a house in Srinagar which was in the name of late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Officials said the property situated in the Barzalla area of Srinagar city belonged to the banned JeI and it had been bought in the name of the senior separatist leader. The property was attached by district magistrate Srinagar after the attachment application was moved by the state investigation agency (SIA), which has been investigating the linkages into the terror funding racket and also various properties created through those funds.

The properties of the banned religio-political organisation were seized under Unlawful Prevention Activities Act. Officials said that the properties were registered in the name of members of JeI but actually belong to JeI. The seizure orders were issued by District Magistrate Srinagar Muhammad Ajaz after the investigation by State Investigation Agency which registered a case at its Batamaloo police station in 2019 against JeI.

The property includes land in Shalteng in Srinagar outskirts and in Barzulla where a two-storey house is constructed. In Barzulla, the land is registered in the name of late Syed Ali Geelani and Firdous Asmi.

The DM Srinagar said that as per the communication by State Investigation Agency (SIA), during the investigation of case FIR 17/2019, three properties have surfaced that are owned by or under the possession of banned association Jamat-e-Islami and are located in the jurisdiction of Srinagar and are to be notified in terms of Section 8 UA (P) Act.

One of the properties includes land (one kanal and seven marla) at Khushipora Shalateng under survey No. 279 and 280 in the name of Jamat-e-Islami J&K through District President Bashir Ahmad Lone vide mutation number 2949. Another is land (one kanal and three marla) at Khushipora Shalteng under survey number 276 in the name of Jamat-e-Islami J&K through District President Bashir Ahmad Lone vide mutation number 2950.

The third property is a two-storey residential structures constructed over proprietary land measuring 17 Marla and 199 Sft at Barzulla, Srinagar recorded in the name of Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Firdous Ahmad Asmi vide mutation No. 2646. 91-year-old Geelani passed away at his Srinagar residence on September 1, 2021. He was under strict house arrest for around a decade.

The DM said that upon obtaining the report from the concerned Tehsildar and after perusal of the Revenue Record pertaining to the properties, it was found that these properties were owned by and under the possession of banned Jamat-e-Islami association through their members.

“On perusal of the records and other connected documents, I, District Magistrate Srinagar, am satisfied that there is sufficient material to notify the above mentioned properties under the said Act,” read the order.

Following the Pulwama fidayeen attack in February 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and Centre government banned JeI and arrested its leaders. SIA, a special wing of police to probe militancy-related cases, has sealed properties of JeI across Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh said that 188 properties belonging to the group have been identified for seizure.

He said the "drive" will intensify in the coming weeks. Officials have said that these JeI properties were used for "supporting and financing militancy in Jammu and Kashmir".