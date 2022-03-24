Ganderbal road accident: Two tourists dead, several injured
Published on: 58 minutes ago
Ganderbal: Two tourists died while several others were injured as a tempo skidded off the road on Srinagar-Leh highway near Hari Ganiwan area of Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The injured have been shifted to SDH Kangan hospital for treatment. Police have taken cognizance of the accident and initiated a probe.
(More details awaited)
