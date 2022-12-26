Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Monday constituted a 16-member committee to oversee the preparations related to the upcoming G20 event in the Union territory. The committee will be headed by the Financial Commissioner (additional chief secretary), home department, J&K, according to an official order.

“In view of the visit of officials from G20 participating countries/organizations to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of Committee to oversee the preparations related to G20 event in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the order reads. Pertinently, the central government would conduct one of the G20 meetings in Srinagar in 2023 which advocates for the return of peace and security in the Union Territory.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1. During its presidency, India will host around 200 meetings in more than 50 cities across 32 different workstreams. The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's 20 major developed and developing economies, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

The top event of the G20 leaders' summit is slated to be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10, 2023, while 200 other events will take place in different parts of the country. The delegates would visit various tourist destinations in Kashmir, including the Dal Lake, Nishat Bagh, Shalimar Bagh, Pahalgam and Gulmarg, and would also experience the culinary delights of the valley.

The objective of the meeting is to ensure that the visiting delegates experience the "Real Kashmir" that has emerged as one of the fastest-growing regions of the country in three years. The Higher Education Department will conduct seminars on G20 in the universities and educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir to make the students aware of the summit's importance.