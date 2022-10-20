Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir): Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, was closed due to heavy snowfall on Thursday. Deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Traffic Rajouri-Poonch Range Aftab Bukhari confirmed the closing of the road and said that "the thoroughfares will reopen once it is cleared of the snow."

Official sources said that snowfall occurred during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. There is a considerable amount of snow in some places, especially 'Pir Ki Gali' where thickness is said to be around 2 feet. Commuters are advised to contact Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu for any update regarding the status of Mughal Road