Ganderbal: The movement of vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Leh national highway came to a grinding halt on Thursday morning, as fresh mudslides were reported in Kalgund area of ​​Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. The strategic national highway was blocked due to mudslides and shooting stones. Previously, the blockade was reported in Ramban district early Wednesday, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, officials said.

The rain caused fresh mud slips in the region. The highway was closed immediately for the vehicular traffic after the mudslides were reported in Kalgund area on Thursday morning, said an official.

"People are advised not to travel on Jammu-Srinagar highway without confirmation," a traffic police advisory said. The convoy of Amarnath yatra which was on its way from Jammu to Kashmir was halted at Chanderkoot Yatra Niwas due to the highway blockade, they said. The vehicles coming from Ladakh side and dozens of Amarnath pilgrims have been stuck on the highway due to the mudslides and debris overtopping the road.

As per the latest advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police, people were told not to take the National Highway number 44 as it has been closed once again. "The traffic on the highway was blocked as boulders along with muddy water came on the highway at Ramban's Panther as well as Mehdi. On Wednesday morning also, the road was closed when shooting stones came on the highway. Workers were then pressed into service to clear the highway for vehicular traffic."