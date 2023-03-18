Awantipora: Four migrant workers from Bihar died and 24 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway at Awantipora area in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Saturday. The police said that three died on the spot while one person succumbed to injuries at SDH in Pampore while undergoing treatment. According to the police, several passengers suffered injuries in the accident and the injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment

The police identified the deceased as Nasrudin Ansari, son of Islam Ansari of Khairawa Tola in west Champaran of Bihar, Raj Karan Das, son of Shivu, a native of Singhari Gobindpur Kishanganj of Bihar, Saleem Ali, son of Mohd Alauddin, a resident of Hakimnagar Chilhapara of Bihar, and Kaisher Alam, son of Sheo Majaqurul, a native of Birnagar of Bihar.

All other injured have been shifted to the hospital where the condition of a few more is stated to be critical, he said. Meanwhile, the police registered a case and took up investigation. SSP Awantipora Aijaz Zargar while talking to ETV Bharat said traffic was resumed immediately on the National Highway and the injured have been shifted to hospitals in Srinagar.

"I am deeply anguished by the unfortunate bus accident in Awantipora today, in which precious lives have been lost and many others have been injured. I have issued instructions to the district administration to provide the necessary assistance to the injured. The district administration is in touch with the bereaved families in Bihar to provide all possible help. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and I wish speedy recovery of the injured," said the LG office in a statement.