Srinagar: Pakistani wives of former militants say that just as the rest of the citizens have rights here, they should also get all the rights and if they are denied those rights, they should be sent back to Pakistan.

Wives of former militants from Jammu and Kashmir protested in the Press Colony on Monday for their demands, especially for the provision of travel documents. The protesting women were holding placards with their children and chanting slogans demanding justice from the government.

Misbah, a female protester, said: "We have protested for our demands on several occasions and today we have gathered to protest once again."

Protesting women say that there are about 370 families of former militants in Srinagar with a population of more than 3,000, who are all facing various difficulties when it comes to basic needs. She says, "We have said that there are 370 families here with a population of more than 3,000 who are facing various difficulties. We have even met the Lieutenant Governor, seeking a solution to our problems. But no action has been taken so far".

The women also said that if the government's policy of bringing them here has failed, they should be sent back because it is a question of "our lives".

It is noteworthy that, in 2010, under the rehabilitation policy of militants under Omar Abdullah's government, about 450 Kashmiri people who had crossed the border for arms training returned to Kashmir Valley with their wives.