Srinagar: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the administration gave permission to unfurl the tricolour at Srinagar's Lal. Congress had earlier planned to hoist the national flag at the PCC Office on Monday to mark the end of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "@RahulGandhi was supposed to unfurl national flag on Jan 30th in PCC office, since permission to do so elsewhere wasn't given. Last evening, state administration allowed him to do so in Lal Chowk, but under the condition that it should be done today on the 29th at end of #BharatJodoYatra." He further wrote, "75 years ago, India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru unfurled the national flag for the first time at Lal Chowk. Today noon after the completion of the #BharatJodoYatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir @RahulGandhi unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar."

Jairam's statement came hours after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Sunday. The Yatra will travel to Nehru Park in the Boulevard area of the city and will culminate on Monday. The Yatra resumed on Friday morning from the National Highway-44, Banihal Railway station, in the UT's Ramban district.

Security was tightened in the area in the wake of the recent twin blasts on the outskirts of Jammu city on January 22, which rocked a busy locality in Narwal leaving at least nine people injured. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, is scheduled to conclude in Srinagar on January 30 (Monday) after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two union territories. (With Agency Inputs)