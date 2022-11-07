Ganderbal (J&K): Five tourists were injured after their car met with an accident and fell into a roadside river near Kachar Mode Hung Sonamarg area of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday, police said.

According to the police, a Scorpio bearing registration number JK07/1810, on its way to Sonamarg from Gagangeer, skidded off the road near Kachar Mode Hung due to a slippery road, resulting in minor injuries to five tourists. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. They have been identified as Narinder Thavini (60), Shivam Dixit (29), Deepa Thavini (58), Heena Dixit (28), and Rashma Kuniri (29), all residents of Jaipur in Rajasthan.

A police officer confirmed the incident and said, "All the injured have been shifted to PHC Kullan for treatment." On the other hand, the police have taken notice of the incident and started further investigation.

Notably, for the last two days, it has been raining in the Kashmir valley, while it is snowing in various upper areas including Gulmarg. Due to the snowfall, the roads have become slippery as a result of which there is a risk of accidents. The Jammu and Kashmir police have issued an advisory urging tourists to exercise caution, drive according to the guidelines and avoid parking on roadsides.