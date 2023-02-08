Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): Five members of a non-local family including three children died due to suspected suffocation in Kralpora area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The bodies have been sent for medical examination to ascertain the cause of death.

BMO Kralpora confirmed the incident saying, "five of a family, hailing from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh lived here in a rented apartment in Kralpora. Majid Ansari was found unconscious by the locals. A local doctor who checked them declared all of them dead. The deceased have been identified as Majid (35), his wife Sohana Khatoon (30), their children Faizan (4), Abu Zar (3), and an infant."

He further said, "the deaths may have been caused due to possible suffocation. Further details will come to the fore once the medical team examines the bodies. Two ambulances were sent to ferry the bodies. Medical examination of the bodies will be done to ascertain the cause of the death. Once we know the details, we will share them with the media."

Since it is winters in Kashmir, it is suspected that the family may have used some sort of a coal heater which released dangerous Carbon Monoxide making any room or an enclosed space deadly if windows and doors are kept shut. Deaths due to suffocation caused by such coal heaters have been reported in the valley in the past as well. Authorities have time and again advised people to refrain from using such heaters.