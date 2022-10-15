Five employees sacked by JK administration in terror link case
Srinagar (J & K) : Five govt employees have been terminated from service for terror links by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Saturday. They were allegedly running narco-terror syndicate and aiding proscribed outfits to carry out terror attacks. Although officially its details have not been disclosed but sources have confirmed that five employees have been terminated from job by the administration.
