SRINAGAR (J&K): The long wait for revival of cinema culture in militancy-hit Kashmir is over as cinema halls in Srinagar reopened to the public on Saturday after 32 years. The first multiplex theater INOX located at Shivpora in Srinagar will screen two films- Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha and the south Indian film Ponniyan Selvan part I (PS1) starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha simultaneously.

The multiplex owner and prominent businessman Vijay Dhar confirmed that the INOX multiplex theater has been opened to the public on Saturday. The multiplex has three movie theaters with a seating capacity of 520 people. However, initially only two theaters have been opened. Cinema halls reopened in the valley after over three decades of militancy.

A hi-tech gaming zone for children is being set up at the top of the cinema hall which will be ready soon, according to the owners. This multiplex will employ 60 youths from the locality and more are expected to get employment in future, according to the family that will run this place. The facility will also have a food court.

After the eruption of militancy in 1990, militants shut down cinema halls in Kashmir. The government tried to reopen the three cinema halls in 1999 but this attempt was not successful. Dhar, who also runs the Delhi Public School in Srinagar, said four shows will be screened daily from 10 am in each theater of the multiplex.

"On the first day, two films, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha and South Indian film Punyan Selvan will be screened simultaneously in two halls. Tickets are priced from Rs 260 to Rs 500." Pertinently, on September 20, the multiplex was inaugurated by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and a special screening of Aamir Khan's film Lal Singh Chadha was held.

Kashmir used to be the haven for Bollywood film shoots. Until the 90s, there was hardly any Bollywood film that did not feature the beauty of Kashmir. But this came to a halt soon after militancy began rearing its head in Kashmir. Filmmakers and artistes of the Kashmir Valley have expressed their happiness over the opening of the Inox , saying that it is a good initiative and may bring back the glory of pre 90s era to the Valley.