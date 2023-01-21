Man and his feathered friends: First bird forest resort comes up in Kashmir's Dal Lake

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): It all started in his childhood when Yasin's mother used to feed birds. Convinced, that the kind hearted woman was no threat to them, her feathered friends ventured into her kitchen fearlessly plucking away the food given her. Meet Muhammad Yasin, a resident of Dal Lake who from feeding birds during his childhood have now set up a unique Bird Forest Resort near his houseboat.

Speaking to to ETV Bharat, Yasin said that he took the unique initiative to provide food to birds in Dal Lake as birds face problems finding food when winter is at its peak in the valley. Eventually he set up a resort where he can feed birds and at the same time, visitors to the resort can enjoy a nice meal amongst exotic varieties of birds.

"The purpose of this initiative is to protect the birds and to provide them with food. I got this inspiration from my mother. That's why I decided to stay in the lake so that I can be close to birds and nature."

"Bird sanctuaries are common outside India. These are the places where citizens go for relaxing and reduce their stress and pressure. This place is also being built along the same lines," he added.

Yasin also said that feeding birds are easy in winter but in summer, he he faces many problems. Speaking about the difficulties, he said, "In winter, we do not have much difficulty in feeding the birds, but in summer, there is grass on the surface of the lake, which causes a lot of problems. During winters, the water is clean and you can go anywhere, but it is not possible in summer."

Also read: Bombay Natural History Society develops technique to trace migratory bird movements

He also said that "I have been doing this work since childhood, but I have been engaged in it for the past month in Srinagar. I want two to four rooms to be built in the resort where tourists and local people can have fun. Therefore, we request the administration to help us to keep this place clean."

Yasin's cousin Tariq Patloo said, "My aunt used to feed the birds here, even the birds used to come to her kitchen for food. Her two sons lived outside the country and when they returned, Yasin started this resort on my suggestion." He also said "There are many people who are interested in birds. We want them to be here and do birdwatching and also have a cup of coffee. We want the administration to take steps to maintain cleanliness here."

After the opening of Bird Forest Resort, tourists are also showing interest in taking advantage of this unique resort. Shikara operator Muzaffar Ahmad said, "Since this bird resort opened, tourists have been showing a lot of interest and they urge us to go there. Some spend a few nights here to enjoy birdwatching. "