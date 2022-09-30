Srinagar: Cautioning the local administration over fiddling with the sentiments of the people of Kashmir and properties of the Muslim community, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba reiterated her call for the government to revisit its policies which are being implemented rapidly and without any regard to law, interests or sentiments of the people.

Referring to the latest statements from the government and some Waqf authorities on converting Eidgah for different kinds of purposes which are at crossroads with the Wakf laws and the specific use for which land had been donated by Mir Syed Ali Hamdani to Muslims of Kashmir some 600 years back.

“The statements issued about Eidgah have hurt the sentiments of local Muslim populace and they are watching the situation with lots of apprehension and anything done against the wishes of the people and denying the space to the locals for prayers and for whatever use they have traditionally been putting it to will be fraught with danger.”

The PDP President asked the government not to test the patience of the people. "But unfortunately, our advice isn’t heeded and the government is creating a pressure-like situation in the state, trying to hit the economic, social, cultural, religious, and political interests of the people. There’s a limit to which people can take this daily dose of humiliation and deprivation," she said.

She said it seems the government has unleashed a war against the people, especially against the people of Kashmir and many areas of Jammu. “The need of the hour is that the government must read the pulse of the people and respond to them positively. The strong arm tactics have historically failed in Kashmir.

While Kashmir is not going to change its basic peace-loving character or cultural and religious identity under any pressure. The resistance to upholding their constitutional, legal, and economic rights will continue,” she said, adding that the assault unleashed upon the fruit industry is the latest example of the government’s vindictive policies and how its machinery is hell-bent on depriving people of their livelihood.

Mehbooba said that this government has no representative character and no authority to take decisions on behalf of any community in the state, especially the Muslim community to which the Waqf properties belong.

“But now, it is not only the government that is directly encroaching upon this, but the BJP has unleashed its other associate bodies to claim land that has been always in the possession of the Muslim community and this trend has started in Pir Panchal area where people are very upset about creating fissures in the name of Waqf property and disputes that they are trying to generate around it.”