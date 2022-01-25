Rajouri: Police registered a case against a father and son for uploading an 'insulting' video on PM Modi in Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir. The case was registered after receiving complaints from BJP supporters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allegedly been insulted in a video uploaded by the accused on a social media platform.

Police took cognizance of the complaints and registered a case against the accused, hailing from Chingas area of the Rajouri district of J&K. According to reports, the father-son duo had uploaded a Tik-Tok video of PM Modi on Facebook, which was objected to by some BJP supporters who lodged a police complaint demanding action against the father and the son.

