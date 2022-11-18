Srinagar (J&K): Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah has resigned from his party post, sources said. The new president will be elected on December 5. Sources said that Farooq, who has been the president of the National Conference for decades, resigned from his post on Tuesday after a meeting with leaders at the party headquarters, Nawai Subh, in Srinagar.

It is said that Farooq has taken the decision considering his age and health. Sources in the NC said that Omar Abdullah is likely to be elected as the new president of the party in the elections to be held on December 5. Omar is currently the vice president of the party. National Conference spokesperson Tanveer Sadiq said that the notification for the election of the new president will be issued soon so that the nomination papers of the candidates can be processed.

He said that the elections will be held on December 5 at the graveyard of late Sheikh Abdullah, the founder of the party in Hazratbal Srinagar.