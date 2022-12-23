Srinagar: A family from Kashmir's Kupwara district held a demonstration here demanding the Army local unit to hand over their son. They said their son was picked up by a local army unit, which was later claiming that he has escaped from their custody. The army said that Rashid "escaped" from their custody while police said it is investigating the matter, the family alleged.

The family members and relatives of Abdul Rashid Dar, 30, protested in Srinagar and appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene in the matter. Hilal Ahmad Dar, elder brother of Rashid said that army soldiers from 41 RR camp raided their house in Kunan village on December 15 evening and picked up Rashid.

“The army raided our home at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday while Rashid was dining and picked him up. Army said Rashid had to be questioned. How could he have escaped from a big army camp where huge number of soldiers are camping?" Hilal asked.

SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas said that police are investigating the matter. Former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has urged the Army’s Corps Commander to intervene in the case. “A youngster detained by the Army on December 13 has allegedly escaped their custody and is now missing. Worrying that a civilian goes missing in Army custody. Request the Core Commander to kindly intervene,” she tweeted.

Dozens of political activists protested against the army in Srinagar's Lalchowk and demanded that Rashid Dar should be handed over to the family. "We appeal the army to release Rashid Dar and return him to his family. If the army doesn't hand him back, we will intensify protest," Suhail Khan, a political activist, said.

Army spokesperson in Srinagar Emran Mousvi said that he "will revert to media with details", when asked about the issue. However, his reply is still awaited.