Ramban (J&K): Police on Friday claimed to have recovered a suspected explosive from a vehicle near the Nashri tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar highway in J&K's Ramban district, officials said. SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma confirmed the development saying the explosive was found in a vehicle near the Nashri checkpoint.

SSP Ramban appealed to truck drivers and taxi drivers to "understand the danger of sticky bombs as it is a real threat" thereby suggesting the recovered explosive could be a sticky bomb. "A suspicious object was found in a vehicle near Nashri Naka on Friday. We had specific input on this. We continuously appeal to truck drivers, taxi drivers to understand the danger of sticky bombs as it is a real threat. Further probe is underway," Sharma said.

Also read: IED weighing 12 kg defused at Beihgund in Jammu and Kashmir

An official said that the explosive was found in a Matador near Nashri Tunnel on the National Highway. According to sources, the Matador bearing registration number Jk06-0858 was proceeding from Ramban towards Batote. After the explosive was recovered from the vehicle, police seized it and shifted it to Batote police station and started questioning the passengers on board. It was not immediately known how the explosive ended up in the vehicle.