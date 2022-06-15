Explosive gelatin sticks recovered from bus in Jammu: Police
Published on: 19 minutes ago
Explosive gelatin sticks recovered from bus in Jammu: Police
Published on: 19 minutes ago
Jammu: Police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered explosives in the form of gelatin sticks from a bus in Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu. Police officials said that the sticks were discovered during a routine security excercise and checking at a check post. "The explosives were recovered from a public transport bus at Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu," officials said. They were subsequently detonated via a controlled explosion, police further added.
Also read: Militant involved in killing school teacher trapped at ongoing encounter in Kulgam
Further details awaited.
Loading...